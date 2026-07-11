Why is Youri Tielemans not playing for Belgium against Spain today? Here's what happened

What makes the situation even more interesting is that Tielemans was initially listed in the starting lineup before the match but was withdrawn at the final moment ahead of kickoff. Hans Vanaken was brought in to replace him.

However, a major surprise from the Belgium camp has left many fans and supporters confused, with Belgian captain Youri Tielemans absent from the field at Los Angeles Stadium.

Belgium's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Spain is already underway, with the Red Devils cancelling out Fabian Ruiz's opener through a goal from Charles De Ketelaere as the match nears half-time.

The last-minute change came after the 29-year-old captain suffered an injury during the warm-up, forcing head coach Rudi Garcia into an unexpected late reshuffle.

Tielemans inspired Belgium comeback Tielemans has been a key figure in the Red Devils' setup throughout the tournament so far. In fact, without their captain, Rudi Garcia's side might have been eliminated in the Round of 32 against Senegal.

With Belgium trailing Senegal by two goals, Romelu Lukaku scored first to shift the momentum. It was Tielemans, however, who completed the comeback.

He netted the equaliser in the 89th minute before scoring the winner in the closing moments of extra time, sending Belgium through to the Round of 16.

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Tielemans has scored 15 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgium national team, highlighting the experience and leadership the Red Devils are missing in the World Cup quarter-final against Spain.

Vanaken eyes another impact The Aston Villa star's role in Belgium's midfield has been crucial throughout the tournament, and Red Devils supporters will be hoping Hans Vanaken can step up and effectively shoulder those responsibilities in Tielemans' absence.

Before the quarter-final meeting with Spain, the 33-year-old had been included in the starting lineup for two of Belgium's five World Cup matches.

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His standout display came in the Red Devils' emphatic 4-1 Round of 16 victory over the United States, where he scored once and also registered an assist.