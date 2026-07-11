Why is Youri Tielemans not playing for Belgium against Spain today? Here's what happened
Youri Tielemans was named in Belgium's starting XI but withdrew before kickoff, with Hans Vanaken stepping in as his replacement against Spain.
Belgium's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Spain is already underway, with the Red Devils cancelling out Fabian Ruiz's opener through a goal from Charles De Ketelaere as the match nears half-time.
However, a major surprise from the Belgium camp has left many fans and supporters confused, with Belgian captain Youri Tielemans absent from the field at Los Angeles Stadium.
Tielemans withdrawn just before kickoff
What makes the situation even more interesting is that Tielemans was initially listed in the starting lineup before the match but was withdrawn at the final moment ahead of kickoff. Hans Vanaken was brought in to replace him.
The last-minute change came after the 29-year-old captain suffered an injury during the warm-up, forcing head coach Rudi Garcia into an unexpected late reshuffle.
Tielemans inspired Belgium comeback
Tielemans has been a key figure in the Red Devils' setup throughout the tournament so far. In fact, without their captain, Rudi Garcia's side might have been eliminated in the Round of 32 against Senegal.
With Belgium trailing Senegal by two goals, Romelu Lukaku scored first to shift the momentum. It was Tielemans, however, who completed the comeback.
He netted the equaliser in the 89th minute before scoring the winner in the closing moments of extra time, sending Belgium through to the Round of 16.
Also read: Lamine Yamal's girlfriend shares heartfelt support from the stadium ahead of Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarterfinal
Tielemans has scored 15 goals in 90 appearances for the Belgium national team, highlighting the experience and leadership the Red Devils are missing in the World Cup quarter-final against Spain.
Vanaken eyes another impact
The Aston Villa star's role in Belgium's midfield has been crucial throughout the tournament, and Red Devils supporters will be hoping Hans Vanaken can step up and effectively shoulder those responsibilities in Tielemans' absence.
Before the quarter-final meeting with Spain, the 33-year-old had been included in the starting lineup for two of Belgium's five World Cup matches.
Also read: Is Pedri injured? Why the Spain star is not playing against Belgium in today's World Cup match
His standout display came in the Red Devils' emphatic 4-1 Round of 16 victory over the United States, where he scored once and also registered an assist.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More