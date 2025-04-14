Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner ‘honoured’ to support Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez amid Blue Origin space flight

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were “honoured” to support Blue Origin's star-studded spaceflight. The mother-daughter duo was in attendance at the launch site in Van Horn, Texas, on Monday to support Katy Perry, 40, and Lauren Sanchez, 55, who were part of the historic mission that marked the first all-female space crew in over 60 years. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were in attendance at the Blue Origin launch site in support of Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez.(X)

In an interview with the live Blue Origin broadcast on X, the Kardashians stars said that they wanted to “support our girlfriends and our friends.” “It's really something,” Jenner, 69, said of the spaceflight before revealing that her daughter Kim Kardashian could not join them because she was studying for a law school exam.

“This is a really unique experience, and we’re just so honoured to be here to support them and watch this amazing part of history,” Jenner went on, adding that she was “so proud of” Sanchez. The former journalist is engaged to Jeff Bezos, who founded the aerospace company in 2000.

Meanwhile, Khloe said, “Really, whatever you dream of, it is in our reach,” adding, “Dream big, wish for the stars and one day you can maybe be amongst them.” The 40-year-old reality star went on to say that she and her mother were proud of “all of the female astronauts.”

In addition to Sanchez and Perry, the celebrity Blue Origin crew included television personality Gayle King, 70, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, 38, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, 33, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, 57.

“So, it’s very inspirational, and I’m just super proud of the girls –– every one of them,” Jenner went on, adding, “It’s a very brave thing to do.” The Good American founder urged her friends to “be as present as possible” and “in the moment.”