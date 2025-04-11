Khloe Kardashian reveals the celebrity she would break her celibacy for: ‘He's so hot’

Khloe Kardashian may be a “born-again virgin,” but there is someone for whom she would break her celibacy. During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old made an expletive-filled confession about her sister, Kim Kardashian's gay hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Khloe Kardashian reveals the celebrity she would break her celibacy for(Instagram/ Khloe Kardashian)

Khloe Kardashian makes shocking confession about Kim's gay hairstylist Chris Appleton

“Oh, I would f**k the s**t out of Chris Appleton! Totally,” the reality star admitted during her confessional segment of the episode, in which she attended the SKIMS founder's 44th birthday party organised by their “momager” Kris Jenner.

In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 41-year-old celebrity hairstylist was also present at the event. “My 44th wish for myself is…. Just to do whatever the f**k I wanna do. And that’s what I’ll do,” Kim said during the episode.

During the party, Khloe joked that she wanted to move into Kim's Malibu home with Appleton, where they would get on queer dating app Grindr and invite men over. However, the hairstylist said, “It’s gonna be me and Khloe.”

To which, Khloe said, “That’s not so bad. I’m fine with that. I just need a companion, and then you go do whatever you gotta do, and I’ll be at home.” However, she later confessed to the camera that she would break her celibacy for Appleton.

“He’s so hot. Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe. I don’t know if he’d f**k me, but I would f**k him,” the mother-of-two said of Appleton. This was not the first time that Khloe got candid about her sex life.

In a March episode of The Kardashians, Khloe told Appleton, “You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex,” before telling Kim that the hairstylist “loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years.”

“I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time,” Khloe went on at the time, adding, “So we’re going back to square one. Born again.” “I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back.”