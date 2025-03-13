‘Just billionaires dropping diamonds’: Cute The Kardashians footage shows Nita Ambani’s emerald nose ring falling off

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair which was also attended by Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. In the latest episode of their show The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe opened up about their India visit. Nita Ambani wore an emerald nose ring during Anant Ambani's wedding.

During one moment shown in the episode, where both the sisters were seen inside the venue during the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, the camera caught the exact moment when Nita's emerald nose ring fell off. (Also read: On The Kardashians new episode, Kim Kardashian has a meltdown over lost diamond at Ambani wedding)

Nita's emerald nose ring falls off

In the episode, Nita was seen greeting Kim and Khloe inside the venue. The camera caught the exact moment when Nita's emerald nose ring fell off, but she quickly realised it and caught the nose ring with her hands and smiled. The video of the same was shared by a fan page on Instagram, with the caption, “Only billionaires dropping diamonds.”

Kim loses diamond from her necklace

Not just Nita, the camera also caught the exact moment when a diamond from Kim's necklace fell off during the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. However, in the rush of the moment she was unable to see it.

Later, it is her sister Khloe who is the first one to notice that a diamond from the same necklace is missing. She is seen telling Kim, “Kim, that’s a missing diamond!” Kim panics at this and adds, “OMG, I have to pay for this!”

For the event, Kim Kardashian opted for a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree. She had clicked a selfie with Aishwarya Rai at the same event and shared on her Instagram Stories.

The blessing ceremony was also attended by several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, wife Latha, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor among others.