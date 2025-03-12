On The Kardashians new episode, Kim Kardashian has a meltdown over lost diamond at Ambani wedding

The Kardashians returned with Season 6 on February 6. The promo for the show’s new episode gives fans a glimpse into Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s visit to India when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. Kim Kardashian lost a diamond at Ambani wedding.

The Kardashians' new episode promo

On Tuesday, The Kardashians shared the promo for their new episode, giving the audience a sneak peek into the drama set to unfold. The promo caption read, “Kim and Khloé take India in the new episode this Thursday on Hulu.” The video shows Kim and Khloé looking stunning in traditional Indian outfits as they get ready for the Ambani wedding. It also features the sisters walking the streets of Mumbai in heels, dodging a dog.

Things take a dramatic turn when Kim melts down after realising that her diamond is missing. Khloé points out, “Kim, that’s a missing diamond,” to which Kim reacts, “OMG, I have to pay for this!” The clip ends with Kris Jenner saying, “You never know when you are going to get a call like this,” while having a breakdown. Kris’ reaction promises plenty of drama in the episode.

Fans express excitement for new episode

The promo excited fans, who were quick to predict Khloé’s reaction to Kim’s meltdown over the lost diamond. One fan wrote, “Kim – my diamond earring came off in India!! But this time Khloé gonna say – Kim, there’s people that are dying.” Another commented, “KIM, THAT’S A MISSING DIAMOND! AHHH, I'M SO EXCITED.” Another wrote, “Excited for this episode.” A curious fan commented, “Did she find her diamond? I need to know now for peace of mind. Y’all had me worried—oh, here we go again.”

About The Kardashians Season 6

The Kardashians is an American reality television series focusing on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The season is available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The new season delves deep into the family's business and personal challenges. The main cast includes Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, with cameos from family and friends like Scott Disick, North West, Travis Barker, and more.