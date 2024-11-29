‘…she’s hitting breaking point': Kim Kardashian struggles with holiday plans amid co-parenting with Kanye West

It is turning out to be a task for Kim Kardashian to make holiday plans with ex-husband Kanye West and reportedly she has been pushed to her “breaking point” now. The founder of SKIMS opened up about the challenges she faces, admitting that she often feels like a single parent as she balances raising their children amid their ongoing separation. They share four children—North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five—who have been navigating complex co-parenting dynamics. Kardashian faces challenges coordinating holiday plans with West, feeling pressured as their children yearn for time with their father amidst complex co-parenting dynamics. (Image Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian pushed to her limits

According to The Mirror, a source alleged that the kids are desperate to spend some quality time with their dad, however, it is getting tough for Kardashian to get in touch with Kanye. The source claimed, “Kim has been trying her best to make it all work but she’s hitting her breaking point.” They continued that the mother of four “can't even pin him down for what days he will be around,” described the rapper as “so unpredictable” and alleged that he tends to make plans “at the last minute.”

The source divulged that it was Kardashian’s wish that West could make some time and be present for the Christmas celebrations for the children’s sake. The insider suggested to In Touch Magazine, “That would take a lot of the weight off because she wouldn't have to worry or prepare, it would be a simple solution but she knows things between him and her mom are so tense that it would ruin the holiday.”

The billionaire is currently “on tenterhooks” and wants Kanye to make efforts to come up with a plan for the holidays.

Kardashian reveals she’s judged for having a nanny

On Zoe Winkler’s What the Winkler? Podcast, she admitted that people often judge her for having access to nannies to take care of her four kids. Kardashian revealed to Zoe, “I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting. And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

The 44-years-old continued, “But sometimes in the middle of the night, when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.' And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I'm basically raising four kids by myself."