Nick Cannon makes shocking admission amid mental health diagnosis: ‘I need help’

Nick Cannon is opening up on his mental health journey. In an interview with People published Thursday, he confessed that he “needs help” after being diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). The comedian's admission comes weeks after he revealed on his Counsel Culture podcast that he identifies with nearly all “markers” for the disorder. Nick Cannon was diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) earlier this month(YouTube)

Nick Cannon gets candid about his Narcissistic Personality Disorder diagnosis

“I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” he told the outlet, explaining how he always had a feeling about being an undiagnosed narcissist. “I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew,” Cannon, 44, added.

ALSO READ: How tall is Al Roker? Fans say Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade host needs ‘booster seat’

The father-of-12 went on to share that he has come to terms with his diagnosis and is hoping to be an example for others with his own “healing” journey. “I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” the comedian explained. “To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too,” he added.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade amid Vanderpump Rules cast shake-up

Cannon first revealed his NPD diagnosis during the November 8 episode of his podcast, appearing alongside special guest Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a doctor of psychology. “I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it, and I understand it,” he said after confirming to Bryant that he had been “clinically diagnosed” with the disorder. “Call me whatever you want... now, if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it,” the America's Got Talent host said.