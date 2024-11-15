‘Narcissists’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have alienated most Americans’ by…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “alienated most Americans” after they publically “attacked” the Royal Family. Experts believe Meghan Markle seeks to establish herself as American royalty, but her past actions have made the public sceptical of her intentions. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Political commentator Nile Gardiner, from The Heritage Foundation, told GB News, “Harry and Meghan are viewed as just massive narcissists who spend all the time trashing the royal family. Most Americans really admire the royal family.”

“The Queen was hugely popular with Americans, and they don't take kindly to attacks on the royal family... The royal family is very much loved in America.”

“All these attacks from Harry and Meghan, they’ve gone down very badly in the United States,” Gardiner stated, adding, “They have alienated most Americans.”

Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told Fox News Digital, “Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband.”

“Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality.”

Meghan Markle's red dress and hairstyle send a message

During a recent appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles event, Meghan donned a striking red dress. “Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color,” Ludwig observed. “It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’” She explained that red often symbolizes “attraction, confidence, and empowerment,” which she believes Meghan aimed to convey at the event.

“The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power colour that represents strength and determination,” Ludwig noted.

She also noted that Meghan’s hairstyle was reminiscent of her days as an actress on Suits, suggesting that her look was a conscious nod to her Hollywood past. “It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again,” Ludwig remarked.

Another Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, pointed out to Fox News, “I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident.”

“It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces," she said, adding that for some royal supporters, this turnaround might be "too little, too late.”