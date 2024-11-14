Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ expert suggests: ‘Cause for some anxiety over in Montecito’

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry's US visa is "on Donald Trump's mind" ahead of the president-elect entering the White House again. Before the election, Trump told host and ally Nigel Farage that he would make sure "appropriate action" is taken if it is found that the Duke of Sussex lied about using illegal drugs on his visa documentation. Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ expert suggests (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo)

‘I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito’

Royal commentator Lee Cohen has now said on GB News that the investigation is "not a priority right now" for Trump, but it is definitely "on his mind.” "It sure seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussexes have taken such a turn over the past year. Bad behaviour and bad judgment have been catching up with them,” Cohen told host Nana Akua.

He added, "With Donald Trump's historic landmark landslide win, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito."

Cohen added that Trump being re-elected will surely "cause some anxiety" for the Sussexes. "Whether it's Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome,” Cohen claimed. "I don't know if this will be Donald Trump's priority, the first thing he concentrates on being Harry's visa, but certainly it should give cause for some anxiety over in Montecito."

When Akua asked Cohen if he thinks Trump would take action against Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal expert replied, "It's unclear.” Cohen added, "He's certainly got a lot to contend with, what with, Iran, China and certainly Ukraine to deal with. So Meghan and Harry might not be Trump's priority, but, the fact that the president's son has even commented on this shows that it's on his mind."

Eric Trump previously said "no one cares" about Harry and Meghan as they are "unpopular" in America.