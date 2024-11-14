Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ expert suggests: ‘Cause for some anxiety over in Montecito’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 14, 2024 01:42 PM IST

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry's US visa is "on Donald Trump's mind" ahead of the president-elect entering the White House again.

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry's US visa is "on Donald Trump's mind" ahead of the president-elect entering the White House again. Before the election, Trump told host and ally Nigel Farage that he would make sure "appropriate action" is taken if it is found that the Duke of Sussex lied about using illegal drugs on his visa documentation.

Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ expert suggests (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo)
Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ expert suggests (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo)

‘I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito’

Royal commentator Lee Cohen has now said on GB News that the investigation is "not a priority right now" for Trump, but it is definitely "on his mind.” "It sure seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussexes have taken such a turn over the past year. Bad behaviour and bad judgment have been catching up with them,” Cohen told host Nana Akua.

He added, "With Donald Trump's historic landmark landslide win, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito."

Cohen added that Trump being re-elected will surely "cause some anxiety" for the Sussexes. "Whether it's Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome,” Cohen claimed. "I don't know if this will be Donald Trump's priority, the first thing he concentrates on being Harry's visa, but certainly it should give cause for some anxiety over in Montecito."

When Akua asked Cohen if he thinks Trump would take action against Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal expert replied, "It's unclear.” Cohen added, "He's certainly got a lot to contend with, what with, Iran, China and certainly Ukraine to deal with. So Meghan and Harry might not be Trump's priority, but, the fact that the president's son has even commented on this shows that it's on his mind."

Eric Trump previously said "no one cares" about Harry and Meghan as they are "unpopular" in America.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //