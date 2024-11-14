Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk for ‘helping us win’ the election, ‘It will never be forgotten’

In response to a meme on social media, Donald Trump thanked Elon Musk for helping him win the presidential election. Musk has formed an increasingly close bond with the president-elect in recent days, and has been seen spending a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk for ‘helping us win’ the election (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

In the recent comment, Trump wrote,"Elon Musk is a great guy, loaded with personality and “brainpower.” He is definitely a high IQ person, which is the reason that his really strong Endorsement meant so much to me, and to MAGA. He’s at a beautiful Mar-a-Lago concert right now, and the crowd absolutely loves him. Thank you Elon for the great job you did in helping us WIN the “most consequential election in 129 years,” especially your hard work in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It will never be forgotten. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

A screenshot of the comment was posted to X by Barron Trump’s friend Bo Loudon. “PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST POSTED A HEARTFELT THANK YOU TO "HIGH IQ" ELON MUSK!” he wrote, adding, "This makes me so happy!”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s close friendship irks president-elect’s inner circle

The president-electrecently announced that Musk will be leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy. Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that Musk and Trump’s close friendship has irked some members of the inner circle of the president-elect, and that their new bond is “making a lot of Trump’s inner circle feel iced out.” “He’s always with Elon,” said the source. “It’s 24/7. Trump’s inner circle is getting smaller. He has dumped some others.”

Just as Trump mentioned in the comment, some people believed from the start that he believes Musk helped him win the election. “Trump credits Elon with helping him win the bro vote,” one source said. “Elon can’t take an official position — so no one’s losing a job — but by being together, working on the common good of the country, they are also wheeling and dealing together.”