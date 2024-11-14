Donald Trump selects Matt Gaetz to be attorney general, Republicans ‘stunned and disgusted’ at ‘reckless pick’

Donald Trump nominated Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz to be his next attorney general, a move that shocked the political sphere. The congressman is the most controversial Cabinet pick so far, and his nomination came as a surprise to his House colleagues as well. Donald Trump selects Matt Gaetz to be attorney general (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)(REUTERS)

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

“On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law…,” Trump added.

The president-elect continued in another post, “…Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.”

Meanwhile, Gaetz has tendered his resignation from Congress “effective immediately,” House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed. “I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately. That caught us by surprise a little bit,” Johnson (R-La.) said during a press conference, according to New York Post.

Matt Gaetz’ nomination comes as a shock

Gaetz has often been accused of echoing far-right conspiracy theories, including the claim that the January 6, 2021, insurrection was carried out by federal agents. He showed up in court to support Trump during his hush-money trial in New York this year. Gaetz was even investigated for sex-trafficking in the past.

Gaetz’ nomination has baffled Republicans. “I don’t think it’s a serious nomination for the attorney general,” Republican senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told NBC News. “We need to have a serious attorney general. And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to consider somebody that is serious. This one was not on my bingo card.”

Republican congressman Max Miller of Ohio told Politico that Gaetz is “a reckless pick” with “a zero percent shot,” while former national security adviser John Bolton said “must be the worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history.” “Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character. He is a person of moral turpitude,” Bolton told NBC News.

An anonymous House GOP member told Axios, “We wanted him out of the House … this isn’t what we were thinking.” Another said they were “stunned and disgusted.”