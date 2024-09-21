Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled sex party with 17-yr-old girl, court docs claim

Matt Gaetz allegedly attended a drug-fueled sex party with a 17-year-old girl in 2017, according to legal documents filed to a federal court late Thursday night. The claims, which the Florida representative has long denied, were based on sealed affidavits from three eyewitnesses, reported Notus. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks to reporters in the spin room after a presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of attending drug-fueled sex party with minor

The witnesses were interviewed by defence attorneys as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit brought forward by Chris Dorworth, Gaetz’s friend and a lobbyist. In their statements, they said that the teenager arrived in her mother’s car for the party, which was held at Dorworth’s Lake Mary home on July 15, 2017.

A high school junior at the time, the girl who has been identified as A.B. in the documents, was allegedly provided for Gaetz and the other attendees' enjoyment who were there to “engage in sexual activities.”

The documents also state that a young woman referred to as K.M. in the documents claimed that “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana” were present at the party.

“The discovery taken in this case to date reflects that on Saturday, July 15, 2017 … Dorworth, hosted a party at his residence … with the following guests present: (1) A.B.; (2) K.M.; (3) B.G.; (4) Matt Gaetz,” lawyers wrote in the filing, according to the outlet.

The allegations were cited in sealed affidavits that included testimonies from three women who placed Gaetz at Dorworth's house during the alleged drug-fueled party.

The congressman's ex-girlfriend, who was also present at the gathering, testified against Dorworth’s claims that he was not there. Gaetz's ex gave her eleventh-hour testimony on September 3, just two days before Dorworth dropped his lawsuit.

Additionally, “Notus independently verified that Gaetz and one of the women who testified were previously involved in a relationship; she is only identified in the court filing by her initials, B.G.”