11-year-old Florida student arrested after making killing threats to multiple schools

An 11-year-old boy in Florida has been arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out shootings at two schools and showing off a large collection of weapons during a FaceTime call with classmates. Cops escorting 11-year-old Florida boy, Carlo Dorelli(Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

The boy, identified as Carlo ‘Kingston’ Dorelli, was taken into custody on Monday by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Carlo bragged to fellow students from Creekside Middle School during the call, displaying what appeared to be a stockpile of guns and knives.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after a tragic incident at Apalachee High School in Georgia, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed two students and two teachers.

Sheriff's office discovers ache of Airsoft weapons in 11-year-old's home

Volusia County Sheriff's Office, upon investigating Carlo's home, discovered a cache of over a dozen Airsoft firearms, knives, and swords. These weapons were later displayed in a video shared by the sheriff's office.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood made it clear that the sheriff's department would not hesitate to expose the actions of juveniles involved in such threats. “Since parents don’t want to raise your kids, I’m going to start raising them,” Chitwood said. “Every time we make an arrest, your kid’s photo is going to be put out there. And if I can do it, I’m going to perp walk your kid, so everybody can see what your kid’s up to.”

In the released footage of Carlo’s arrest, the 11-year-old is seen being led out of a deputy’s vehicle in handcuffs, wearing a blue plaid shirt and black pants.

A deputy held onto Carlo’s arm as he was escorted into the sheriff’s office, where his ankles were also shackled. Once inside, an officer directed him to a cell, asking, “Do you have any questions?” Carlo shook his head as he complied with the instructions.

Chitwood revealed that Carlo had not only shown off his “several weapons” collection but had also made a “kill list” of targets at two different schools. “He had written a list of names and targets,” Chitwood explained, adding that Carlo claimed it was all meant as a joke.