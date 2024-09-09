Trump strategy for debate against Kamala Harris revealed, he's consulting Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz

US presidential debate- biggest milestone of 2024 presidential election is a couple of days away and both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are pulling out all stops to ensure a big win. TOPSHOT - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) dances as he leaves the stage after speaking alongside former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard during a town hall meeting in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on August 29, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Contrary to public claim that he doesn't need any debate prep Donald Trump is holding informal sessions with his team of advisors including GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, according to ABC News report. Tulsi had once challenged Vice President Kamala Harris on the debate stage in 2019, the report states.

Gaetz is helping Trump prepare tough questions around his legal troubles, federal indictments on election interference and retaining classified documents, criminal conviction in the New York hush-money case and stance on abortion

Trump is also studying Harris' previous debate against former Vice President Mike Pence. It included her viral headline grabbing moment - “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.”

With concerns mounting over his recent comments on childcare GOP members want to tread cautiously. Recently Trump stumbled through a question about his child care plans and whether he would prioritise the issue. Trump spoke for a couple of minutes but failed to answer the question, ““Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down. You know, I was somebody — we had, Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka, was so impactful on that issue. It’s a very important issue.”

Many critically questioned his mental ability after the gaffe went viral.

Meanwhile, Harris has been engaged in traditional debate prep in Pittsburgh, where she was caught n the city on Sunday on a walk with second gentleman, Doug Emhoff. When asked by the media person whether she was ready and if she could show a thumbs up, she just ignored and disappeared around the side of a building.

The ABC News presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be held on September 10 at 9 p.m. ET and air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.