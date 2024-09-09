‘Stop it’: Nikki Haley slams JD Vance over ‘not helpful’ remarks ahead of first Trump vs Harris debate

Nikki Haley, a former Republican presidential contender, criticised Donald Trump's vice president candidate JD Vance by terming his controversial remarks about .childless women as “not helpful.” Nikki Haley slammed JD Vance over his childless women comments against Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

Speaking to CBS anchor Margaret Brennan on the Face the Nation, Haley recalled the Ohio Senator's statement that he is “disoriented and disturbed that the head of the most powerful teachers' union in the country doesn't have a single child.”

Brennan asked Haley to elaborate her stand on Vance's comments as he “continues to say things that certainly are highlighted as being offensive to women.”

“It’s not helpful,” Haley remarked, adding that “You can either look at style or you can look at substance.”

Haley issues an advise to Republicans

The former South Carolina Governor went on to say that she as a voter would choose to look at substance.

When Brenan quizzed Haley about the substance she responded it is about is cutting taxes, lowering housing costs, immigration, and national security.

“The style is- no, it is not helpful to talk about whether women have children or whether they don’t. It’s not helpful to say any of those things that are personality driven or anything else. I have said that, and I will continue to say to Republicans, stop it! That’s not helpful.”

Vance faced backlash for calling Kamala Harris and other Democrats without children a “bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives” in a resurfaced 2021 video. He also claimed professional women who prioritise their careers over having children choose “a path to misery”.

Vance's response to Haley's remark is awaited.

Also Read: Nikki Haley makes bold declaration about Kamala Harris, tells Trump to ‘quit whining’ about her

The former ambassador to the UN recently acknowledged that she is not entirely in agreement with Trump's demeanor or strategy. She endorsed Trump after withdrawing from the race.

Trump, who has lauded Haley for the support, has not called upon her to assist with his campaign. According to Haley, Trump “knows I'm on standby” and would be available if he needs her help.

Trump and Harris will face each other on September 10 during their first presidential debate, which will hosted by ABC News.