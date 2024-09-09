Melania Trump issues rare public statement to blast Biden govt, attempts to silence husband Donald: 'America is more…'

While Melania Trump remained mostly silent throughout Donald Trump's election campaign for the 2024 White House race, the former First Lady has surprisingly issued a public statement ahead of her husband's most-awaited debate with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Melania Trump shared a black and white video on X, making it clear where she stands in Donald Trump's fight to retake the White House.(AFP)

The 90-minute debate between Trump and Harris will take place on ABC stage on September 10.

Melania, who made a muted showing at the Republican National Convention, blasted the Biden administration over the high cost of living and attempts to “silence my husband”.

Taking to X, Melania shared a black and white video, making it clear where she stands in Trump's fight to retake the White House.

The video begins with Melania, stating: “The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety and even the geopolitical landscape.”

She went on to claim that “America is more divided today” than it has ever been before and then talked about the legal troubles faced by the former president.

“It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband.”

Melania kept a low profile following the Trump family's departure from the White House in January 2021.

She hasn't been actively involved in Trump's White House bid and is yet to show up at a political gathering.

Trump opens up about Melania's role in his campaign

In an interview with Daily Mail, Trump said that he would love to see Melania taking an active role in his campaign.

“Well, I would like to. It's not a question of that. It's a nasty world for me,” the GOP leader stated, weeks after the assassination attempt on him.

He further stressed that it is not nasty for Democrats, adding that he would prefer that his family stayed away from his rallies rather than going “in front of some of the things that you know happen.”

He claimed Melania has a great concern for the nation, asserting that “she'll do whatever necessary.”

The former president went on to claim that his children and Melania “haven't been treated properly”.