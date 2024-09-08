Nikki Haley reveals Donald Trump hasn't asked her to be part of his campaign, ‘I'm on standby’

Nikki Haley has not been asked to be part of Donald Trump's campaign. The former United Nations ambassador opened up on her willingness to be a part of the GOP nominee's presidential bid against Kamala Harris on Sunday. She explained that Trump is aware of the fact that she's “ready if he ever needs me to do that.” Nikki Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, listens to medias during her press conference before leaving Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Aug.24, 2024. (Chiang Ying-ying)(AP)

“He knows I'm on standby,” the 52-year-old, who once challenged the former president for the Republican nomination, said during her Sunday morning appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation. “I talked to him back in June. He’s aware that I’m ready if he ever needs me to do that,” Haley told host Margaret Brennan.

When she dropped out of the presidential race in March, Haley claimed that she would not endorse Trump unless he “earned” her support. However, it appears that her feelings have now changed, considering she told Brennan she would be “happy to be helpful” should the Trump campaign ask her to be a part of it.

“That’s his choice. He can, you know, whatever he decides to do with his campaign, he can do that,” Haley went on, adding, “But when I called him back in June, I told him I was supportive. I think the teams have talked to each other a little bit, but there hasn’t been an ask as of yet.”

Despite being supportive of his campaign, the former South Carolina governor has some reservations about Trump. “I think he is the Republican nominee,” Haley said of the former president. “And I think putting him against Kamala Harris - for me, it's not a question. Now, do I agree with his style, do I agree with his approach, do I agree with his communications? No,” she added.