Donald Trump says ‘no boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed’ during upcoming debate: ‘Form of cheating’

Donald Trump has said that no props or lifts will be used in the upcoming debate to make any candidate look taller. Taking to Truth Social, the former president declared that this would be called “cheating.” Donald Trump says ‘no boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed’ during upcoming debate (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)

“No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a “lift.” It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough. “You are who you are,” it was determined!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump and Harris are set to face each other on the debate stage next week.

In Trump’s official health records during his term in office, his height was listed at 6’3 by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the physician for the White House. Harris, on the other hand, is believed to be 5’4, but her height would increase if she wears heels.

It is unclear if ABC has agreed to Trump’s demands. This is, however, not the first that the former president has pointed out height change differences with fellow politicians.

Back in 2020, Trump posted on social media, mocking Bloomberg, "Mini Mike is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow night and remember, no standing on boxes!"

Debate rules

The debate will be hosted by ABC News. Candidates will be given two minutes to answer questions, two minutes for rebuttals and one minute for follow-ups, clarifications or responses.

There will be no audience during the debate. Each candidate will get two minutes for their closing statements.

Each candidate will be handed a pen, pad of paper and water bottle. Candidates will not be allowed to carry any pre-written notes or props on stage. During the commercial breaks, campaign staff will not be permitted to interact with the candidate.