Ex-prez George Bush reveals his endorsement plans for 2024 presidential election

George W. Bush has decided who to support in the 2024 presidential election. The former president and his wife, Laura Bush, will not officially endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. “He retired from presidential politics many years ago,” a spokesperson for the 78-year-old Republican said, according to Reuters. George W. Bush says he will not be formally endorsing anyone in November election (REUTERS)

His office added that Bush and the former first lady have no plans to reveal to the public how they will vote in November. The announcement came a day after Bush's former vice president, Dick Cheney, endorsed Harris. “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” said Cheney, who served as vice president under Bush from 2001 to 2009.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again,” the 83-year-old added in the statement. His endorsement follows his daughter, Liz Cheney's declaration about backing Harris in the coming election. The former Wyoming representative echoed similar sentiments, calling the Republican nominee a “danger.”

“I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names, particularly in swing states,” Liz, who is known for being vocal about her criticism of Trump, said during an event at Duke University on Wednesday. “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this,” she added.

“And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz went on, adding, “It is crucially important for people to recognize not only is - what I just said about the danger that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidate's names, particularly in swing states.”