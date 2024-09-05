Trump critic Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris, warns Americans of ‘danger’ ex-prez poses

Liz Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris in a striking turnaround from her previous stance against the vice president. The former representative condemned Donald Trump, warning Americans about the “danger” he poses. She made her views on both candidates for the November election clear during an event at Duke University on Wednesday. Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump because of the 'danger' he poses(REUTERS)

Top GOP Trump critic Liz Cheney endorses Harris

Speaking to a crowd of students in North Carolina, the top GOP Trump critic said, “I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates' names, particularly in swing states.” “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this,” she added in reference to the 2024 presidential election.

“And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney went on. “It is crucially important for people to recognize not only is - what I just said about the danger that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don't believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidate's names, particularly in swing states,” she added.

Harris campaign welcomes Liz Cheney endorsement

After Cheney declared her support for the Democratic nominee, the Harris campaign released a statement Wednesday night welcoming the former Wyoming representative. “She is a patriot who loves this country and puts our democracy and our Constitution first,” said campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, per NBC News.

“Vice President Harris will be a president for all Americans, regardless of political party,” Dillon continued, adding, “For any American who is looking to reject the chaos and division of Donald Trump, turn the page, and pursue a new way forward that protects our freedoms and defends the American values we all believe in, there is a place for you in the Harris-Walz coalition, and we will continue working to earn your support.”