Tim Walz's family shows support for Trump after VP pick's brother Jeff made bombshell claims

The family of Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, is showing support for Donald Trump. In a photo which has recently been making rounds on social media, several members of the Walz family can be seen decked in Trump merchandise. They wore t-shirts that bore the phrase, “Nebraska Walz's for Trump.” This comes after the Minnesota governor's older brother, Jeff, said he's “100% opposed” to his ideologies, New York Post reported last week. Tim Walz's family shows support for his and Kamala Harris' Republican rival, Donald Trump(X, formerly Twitter/ End Wokeness)

The now-viral picture of the Walz family showing support for Trump comes after a series of Facebook comments made by Jeff, who is a registered Republican. Over the past week, Walz's older brother slammed Harris' VP pick, saying that he hadn't spoken to him in eight years.

“My family wasn't given any notice thst [sic] he was selected and denied security the days after,” Jeff wrote on Facebook in response to a user's suggestion that he should “have a talk” with his brother. “The stories I could tell,” Jeff, who is a registered Republican, continued, adding. “Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

As Jeff's comments went viral online, MAGA activists suggested he join hands in supporting the Trump campaign. However, he shut down the claims in a recent interview with News Nation, saying, “It wasn't my intent, it wasn’t our intent as a family, to put something out there to influence the general public.”

Jeff explained that he was merely trying to “clarify” to his friends that he did not approve of his brother's ideologies. “The only thing I took exception to, and I will stand behind this 100%, was that we felt bad that we found out about his being picked as the vice presidential candidate from radio,” he went on.

Despite saying that it wasn't the Walz family's “intent” to dissuade voters, he doubled down on his stand against the Democratic vice presidential candidate's policies. “I used Facebook, which wasn’t the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don’t agree with his policies,” Jeff told the outlet.