YouTuber Paul Harrell announces own death after losing cancer battle at 58, 'If you're watching, I'm dead'

YouTuber Paul Harrell has died at the age of 58 due to pancreatic cancer. The popular gun rights activist confirmed the news of his own death in a video titled, I'm Dead, which was recorded on December 20, 2023. The six-minute clip was shared on YouTube by his family on Tuesday. Paul Harrell has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 58(YouTube)

Paul Harrell loses cancer battle at 58

Harrell, whose YouTube channel boasts over 1.1 million subscribers, was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in July last year. “If you're watching me, I'm dead,” he says in the video, in which he can be seen sitting on a log in a forest- the same place from where he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The firearms expert then sheds light on his deteriorating health despite previously telling his fans that his cancer was detected early. “We did catch it early, but not as early as I had thought. It has spread faster than I thought it would,” Harrell continues, adding, “My time is drawing very short.”

He went on to reveal the truth about why he needed crutches, saying that the cancer had spread to his bones, causing them to “crumble.” This resulted in a fractured hip, which left him unable to walk unsupported. Harrell concluded by apologising to his fans.

Harrell admitted to feeling guilty about his sudden demise as he felt his death would mean he bailed on the community he built. “I had hoped that I would continue in this format for the next 10 or even 15 years,” he says in the heartbreaking video.

“Even once I was diagnosed, I'd hoped that we'd be here for at least two or three more years, and that's turned out to be only a few more months. My apologies for that. It makes me feel like I've let everybody down,” Harrell concludes.