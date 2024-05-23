Liz Cheney calls Trump ‘dangerous’ for spreading debunked conspiracy theory, blasts GOP for 'blindly' following him

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) condemned House Republicans for "blindly" trusting former President Donald Trump after he peddled a disproved conspiracy theory that she warned could lead to mayhem and violence. Liz Cheney, who is the most known GOP critics of Trump, took to X on Wednesday to condemn the former president for spreading the conspiracy theory that Biden had planned to kill him,(AP )

Taking to his Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump alleged that the FBI used "DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE" force as directed by Joe Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ) during raids on his Mar-a-Lago property in 2022.

Meanwhile, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in a post on X claimed that the DOJ and FBI "were planning to assassinate [President] Trump," and urged Republicans to take action.

"Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it? I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden's DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it," Greene wrote on X.

The FBI responded to Trump's claims by stating that they followed "standard protocol" during the raids, which "includes a standard policy statement" on the use of force.

Liz Cheney slams ‘unfit’ Trump, urges Republicans to ‘put aside your cowardice’

Cheney, who is the most known GOP critics of Trump, took to X on Wednesday to condemn the former president for spreading the conspiracy theory that Biden had planned to kill him, a claim that has been strongly refuted by political experts and FBI officials.

“Donald Trump is unstable and dangerous. He knows this is a lie that could again provoke violence from those who blindly follow him,” she said.

Calling on Republicans in Congress, she said: “You know Trump is unfit. When will you put aside your cowardice and stand up for what you know is right?”

Cheney's post garnered mixed reactions, with one X user writing, “America stands with Trump and it’s only a matter of time before criminals like you are sitting in prison.”

A second user commented, “Liz Cheney is an out of work politician and a lying fraud who belongs in Prison for destroying J6 evidence that would cleared President Trump.”

As Cheney is not currently facing criminal charges, this could be a reference to Trump's suggestion that she be imprisoned for her involvement in probing the January 6, 2021 unrest in the Capitol.

“As you said before Trump must never be allowed near the White House ever again,” one more chimed in.