'They were authorized to shoot me!', Donald Trump shocks his followers with email claiming he nearly escaped death

On Tuesday, followers of former President Donald Trump were sent a shocking email addressed from “President Trump,” with the subject line declaring: “They were authorized to shoot me!” Donald Trump falsely claims Biden authorized to shoot him during Mar-a-Lago FBI raids.(AP)

According to a CNN report, the email continued with an equally dramatic preview, “I nearly escaped death. Biden’s DOJ was locked and loaded for deadly force at Mar-a-Lago …”

The readers thought it to be a cry for help. But soon realised it was Trump’s fundraising appeals. Considered as new low of sensationalism to grab attention this latest claim by Trump comes on the heels of a controversial argument made by his lawyer before the US Supreme Court. He suggested that presidents should have "absolute immunity" even from actions as extreme as ordering a hit on a political opponent.

So, what is Trump talking about?

The “authorized to shoot me” claim is based on a recently unsealed FBI document outlining the procedures for the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. This document included standard language about the "use of force" in such operations.

CNN reported that the document, known as a law enforcement operations order, detailed what agents could bring and how they could act during the search. However, the actual events of the search were far less dramatic.

According to Stephen D’Antuono, former FBI assistant director in charge of the Washington field office, the FBI coordinated with the Secret Service to ensure the search was low-key. Contrary to Trump’s narrative, he claimed operation was conducted without banging down doors or using a large presence

Trump's other sensational and misleading fundraising emails

For example, one recent email falsely suggested Trump had chosen a running mate with the subject line: “I’ve made a final decision. What do you think of my VP choice?”

Other fundraising emails promote merchandise or sweepstakes, like a mug featuring Trump’s mugshot or a chance to win trips with a donation.

“YOU, have you seen my mugshot? I put it on a mug for you.”

In a social media post, Trump mixed the “deadly force” claim with other grievances, including complaints about the temperature in his trial courtroom and questioning President Joe Biden’s fitness for office. He accused Biden’s DOJ of illegal actions and suggested invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.