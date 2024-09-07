Donald Trump claims cops are in ‘more danger’ than ever because of Kamala Harris: ‘She unleashed bloodshed’

Former US President Donald Trump accepted the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) in North Carolina on Friday and warns the cops are in “more danger” than ever due to policies supported by Vice President Kamala Harris. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to the National Fraternal Order of Police fall meeting, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

The police union, announced its backing of Trump in the 2024 presidential race. Trump expressed his gratitude for the endorsement, saying he was “deeply honored” to stand alongside FOP president Patrick Yoes at the event in Charlotte.

“We know all about you and the great job that you do and the people of this country respect you greatly for it,” Trump said to the gathered officers.

“So I just want to thank you on behalf of everybody because I see it.”

However, Trump noted the increasing dangers police officers face, adding, “It’s probably also a profession that’s under more danger and threat than ever before, which we hate to see.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's lawyer says E Jean Carroll verdict tainted by ‘implausible allegations’

Trump laments deterioration of urban centers and retail theft

According to the FOP, as of July 31, 223 officers had been shot in the line of duty in 2024, a slight 2% decrease from the previous year. 31 officers had been killed by gunfire during that same period. In 2023, a record 378 officers were shot, with 46 losing their lives.

The ex-prez also mentioned officers shot in Milwaukee the night before and the struggles of citizens in crime-ridden areas. He lamented the deterioration of urban centres, referring to the “filth,” “graffiti,” and rampant retail theft plaguing cities like New York.

“I visit a lot of families of police officers who are no longer with us, and we have to get back the power and respect that they deserve more than anybody. And we’re gonna do that,” the former POTUS said.

While addressing the gathered officers, Trump also claimed to have been endorsed by New York police officers, though no public announcement has been made by any NYPD union. “They’re not supposed to. They said we don’t care — we’re endorsing you anyway,” Trump stated.

Trump used the endorsement event to contrast his own tough-on-crime platform with what he called “Kamala’s crime wave.” He laid out his vision for a “war on crime in America,” which includes protecting qualified immunity for officers, advocating for the death penalty for those who kill police officers, and cracking down on drug gangs.

“Kamala Harris and the communist left have unleashed a brutal plague of bloodshed, crime, chaos, misery and death upon our land.” He quipped, “Other than that, they’re doing actually quite well,” Trump criticized.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump gets big relief as sentencing in hush money case delayed until after November election

He then attacked Harris for her time as San Francisco’s district attorney: “She destroyed San Francisco,” while mocking Harris’s alleged stance that people can “steal as much as you want up to $950 and nothing happens to you after that.”

“So guys are walking in with calculators,” drawing laughter from the audience of police officers.