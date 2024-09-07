Nikki Haley under fire as she struggles when asked if Trump is a ‘good candidate’: I like the policies, but not…

Nikki Haley, a former Donald Trump competitor, who endorsed the former president months after withdrawing from the race, navigated a minefield of questions concerning the history of the GOP presidential candidate's sexual misconduct during her appearance on CBS' Face the Nation. Nikki Haley, the final opponent of Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, informed CBS' Margaret Brennan that she hasn't been asked to get involved in Trump's campaign, but she is “on standby.”(AFP)

In the teaser clip of Haley's upcoming interview that was released on Friday, host Margaret Brennan pressed the former South Carolina Governor on Trump's Friday press conference, during which he blasted his advocates for the ruling in two lawsuits brought against him by journalist E. Jean Carroll.

The cases found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation, with damages totaling $88 million, despite his denial of knowing Carroll.

Haley still thinks Trump isn't good enough

Haley clarified that her focus is on policy, emphasising that “I’ve always said if I thought Biden or Trump were great candidates I wouldn’t run for president. She further said that she joined the race, thinking that she “could do a better job.”

On being asked if she believes Trump is a “good candidate”, the former ambassador to the United Nations explained: “I think he is the Republican nominee… put him against Kamala Harris, who is the Democrat nominee, (and) for me, it’s not a question.” She, however, noted that she doesn't like his style, approach and communications.

She also revealed that she spoke with the former president in June. According to Haley, Trump knows that she is prepared to help him out if needed in the future.

Haley came under fire following the release of the clip of her interview. One X user wrote: “This decision will come back to haunt her later in her “career”. Shows a lack of good judgement.”

“Such a disappointment!” another wrote.

Speaking to reporters in May, Trump called Haley “a very capable person,” stating that he is assured that “she’s going to be on our team in some form.”

Brennan's interview with GOP leader Haley will broadcast on Sunday at 10:30am ET.