How Melania Trump and Barron found out about assassination attempt; tale of the ‘chart that saved’ ex-prez's life

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump turned back time, refreshing old wounds of his July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire and grazed the Republican presidential candidate's right ear. The ex-prez went over how his immediate family members, wife Melania Trump, and 18-year-old freshly graduated son Barron, came to know about the heart-rending incident that killed 50-year-old rally attendee Corey Comperatore on July 13. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a fireside chat during the Moms for Liberty National "Joyful Warriors" Summit, in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2024. (REUTERS)

Appearing on Life, Liberty & Levin's Saturday broadcast on Fox News, Trump came out not only to talk about the release of his new book of photos ‘Save America,’ but he also ended up addressing the assassination attempt scare.

How Melania Trump and Barron found out about the assassination attempt

He told host Mark Levin that the former First Lady watched the unprecedented near-fatal incident unfold live on television, while his son was occupied with his outdoor tennis lesson. Recalling how the mother-son duo learned of the incident, the Republican presidential hopeful said, “He's a good tennis player, he was outside playing tennis, and somebody ran up, ‘Barron Barron, your father’s been shot.'”

Also read | Trump sometimes ‘has no idea’ what wife Melania and son Barron are saying: ‘It annoys him’

Speaking of Barron Trump's reaction and connection with himself, the former president added, “He loves his father. He's a good kid, he's a good student, a good athlete… he ran, ‘Mom what’s going on?'”

“She was watching it live. Can you imagine! And then I got up and let people know I was okay. Fight. Fight. Fight. But it was a big hit,” he continued.

Highlighting how his survival after such an incident was a “miracle,” Trump noted, “From that distance, it's supposed to be a sure thing… People who understand guns said it was impossible to not get hit. Had I not looked at my immigration chart, my all-time favourite chart… Had I turned around a little bit more or less… the end.”

Also read | Tennis star booed at US Open for being a sore loser and her ‘terrible behaviour’ towards ball girl

Donald Trump and the “chart that saved” his life

Trump also remembered how he rarely used the chart during his speeches. Even if he does, he always looks at it at the end of his address. However, on July 13, he did things differently. Not only did he use his all-time favourite chart at the beginning of his speech at the Butler rally, but it was also placed on the right side, unlike the usual left placement.

Moments before Crooks opened fire at the rally, Trump turned around to gesture at the chart, a move that ultimately helped him escape the assassination attempt. “That was the chart that saved my life,” he previously also gushed about it at the Republican National Convention, where he accepted the party's presidential nomination days after the terrifying Butler incident. “Without that chart, I would not be here today.”