Trump sometimes ‘has no idea’ what wife Melania and son Barron are saying: ‘It annoys him’

Barron Trump, Donald Trump's only child with wife Melania, was largely kept out of the spotlight during his father's former years in the White House. Cut to 2024, the 18-year-old has become a rising sensation in his own right, taking the Internet by storm. The youngest Trump son ended the old tradition of maintaining a distance from the political limelight this July by making his campaign rally debut in Florida. Here, he particularly gained a lot of traction, and shortly after that, the world was talking about how many languages he converses in and whatnot. Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second left, and their son Barron, center left, as the coffin carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, is carried into the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for her funeral, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

The recent high school graduate reportedly speaks three languages – English, French and Slovenian. His mother, Melania Trump, also claims to be multilingual, and on some days, this puts up a wall between the mother-son duo and Donald Trump, who gets lost in translation.

What about wife Melania and son Barron annoys Donald Trump?

A source recently came forward, boldly stating that there are times when the former president feels like an outsider, as “there's a unit within the family unit." Barron, having inherited his mother's native language, teams up with “Melania, her mother, her father… and they all speak Slovenian,” Mary Jordan, the author of ‘The Art of Her Deal’ book (on Melania's life), told CBS News.

Presumably, the Republican presidential candidate didn't try to gain entrance into the club of Slovenian-speaking family members by learning the language despite being married to Melania since 2005, that too years after dating for a while. The outcome irks him and puts him on the periphery in ways, just like it does the Secret Service – also “has no idea what they're saying.”

“He has said it annoys him sometimes, ‘cause he has no idea what they’re saying,” the author continued.

Melania Trump is evidently proud of her son being trilingual but is on the same page as her husband about which language Barron should use in public. “My opinion is that more languages you speak, better it is, but when you come to America, you speak English," the former First Lady told People.

The Slovenian-Barron discourse blew up around mid-August after a video of a four-year-old Barron speaking with a Slovenian accent resurfaced online, and the Internet couldn't get enough of it.

User @David_J_Levy shared the tweet on X/Twitter on August 14 (IST). It was captioned: "Here's footage of Barron speaking at the age of 4—with a Slovenian accent, due to his lack of meaningful interaction with people other than his mother.

For his sake, I hope that his father largely remained a background character in his life."

More about Barron Trump's grandparents and their role in his life

As for Melania Trump's background, her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, raised her in Slovenia. The couple relocated to the US after their daughter's marriage to Trump and Barron's birth. According to a report in The New York Times, Viktor and Amalija split their time living in the White House during Trump's presidency and shared a close relationship with their only grandchild, Barron. Politico also reported that they were deeply involved in the young boy's life growing up.

“[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron," a source close to the family informed People.

“There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald,” the insider added.

Melani's mother died in January 2024 at the age of 78. The former First Lady wrote in a statement on X: “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honour and love her legacy.”