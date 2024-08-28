Ex-Secret Service agent warns Donald Trump assassination attempt wasn't the ‘last incident’: ‘I pray to my Lord...’

Just over a month after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, a former Secret Service agent has warned there may be another such attempt before the election. Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, warned that an attempt on Donald Trump's life wasn't the last attempt.(X)

In July, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania and since then both Trump and his vice president candidate JD Vance have taken part in outdoor rallies that are surrounded by bulletproof glass.

Dan Bongino, radio talk show host and podcaster, spoke at a forum on the assassination attempt alongside five Republican members of Congress - Chip Roy of Texas, Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills of Florida, Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona.

He was also joined by Erik Prince, the creator of Blackwater, a private military contractor, and Ben Shaffer, a SWAT operator in Washington who helped with security on July 13.

“[If] you think this is the last incident, you're out of your mind,” he stated, adding, “I pray to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that I'm wrong.”

Bongino blasts Kim Cheatle and interim head of the Secret Service

According to Bongino, the leadership of the Secret Service was the primary cause of the problems stemming from that particular event.

Bongino suspects politics may be involved with Trump's security team and feels the agency was not being operated properly.

“If you can explain it, then good luck, because that's not the agency I worked for,” he stated in miffed voice.

Kim Cheatle, the Secret Service boss, stepped down from her post shortly after testifying before Congress in the wake of Trump's assassination attempt.

Speaking on her resignation, Bongino stated she “wasn't even fired”, but “she was allowed to resign”.

He speculated that she will get some “cushy job somewhere” and mentioned that her “deputy got promoted.”

Bongino blasted Ronald L. Rowe Jr., the interim head of the Secret Service, stating that he is “no better than Cheatle.”

Rowe, according to Bongino, stands for “the same people” who were in command on July 13 during the assassination attempt on Trump.

The former President has boosted his security following an attempt on his life. He held his first outdoor rally speech since the shooting behind protective glass at the Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina on August 21.