Barron Trump to ‘have secret service agent’ by his side as he starts college this fall: ‘The goal is to…’

Barron Trump is set to begin his college education this fall under the watchful eye of a Secret Service agent. The youngest child of former President Donald Trump, whose university preference continues to pique the interest of many ever since he graduated from high school this year is reportedly attending a college in New York, the choice of school however has not been disclosed yet. This protective detail is a standard procedure for the children of former presidents, designed to safeguard their well-being and privacy. Details about Barron Trump's university which he will attend this fall remain private. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Barron Trump to get ‘secret service protection’

In July, an assassination attempt on Trump during a Pennsylvania rally led to heightened security for him and his family. With the Republican aiming for a second term in the White House and his only child with Melania, Barron, preparing to start college this fall, The Independent reports that Barron will become the latest presidential child to experience the unique challenges of attending school while being constantly protected by Secret Service agents.

A former Secret Service agent, who has worked with Presidents Barack Obama, Trump, George W. Bush, and their families, discussed the complexities of protecting teenagers. Paul Eckloff noted that protecting teens can be challenging and tricky since they prefer minimal disruption to their adult lives. He mentioned the goal is to “impair the college experience as little as possible while providing the strongest security environment that you can.”

Ecloff's security experience includes protecting individuals like Barbara Pierce Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Sasha and Malia Obama, the Trump children, and numerous Trump grandchildren.

Where will Barron attend college?

The youngest Trump, who graduated from Florida's Oxbridge Academy, will be attending college in New York, his father announced this week. While the specific university remains undisclosed, NYU, Columbia, and Cornell are all potential choices.

Earlier, Trump mentioned that Barron had been accepted to every college he applied for and that anti-Israel protests on college campuses had influenced their decision. It was previously reported that Barron might consider the University of Pennsylvania.