Taylor Swift ‘ready’ to endorse Kamala Harris within…: ‘She wants strong woman president’

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to endorse Kamala Harris within the next four to six weeks as the 2024 election heats up. Sources close to Swift reveal that she is eager to support Harris, driven by her desire to see a strong woman in the White House. During the 2020 election, the Cruel Summer singer supported the Biden-Harris ticket, and the prospect of her backing Harris in 2024 is quite higher than supporting Donald Trump, whom she previously wanted to vote out. Taylor Swift's endorsement could significantly impact the U.S. elections. Her previous 'go vote' appeal led to a surge in youth voter turnout,

A source close to Swift’s entourage informed The US Sun that she is set to throw her support behind the Vice President turned Presidential hopeful in the days leading up to the election. The 14-time Grammy winner has a history of supporting the Democratic Party and is likely to do the same this time. According to the unnamed insider, “She will endorse Kamala Harris, and the announcement should be made soon, probably 4 to 6 weeks before Election Day.”

Taylor Swift ‘excited’ about Harris’s Presidential bid

Swift and her massive fandom make her one of the most influential figures of the era, with experts strongly believing she could largely impact the direction of the U.S. elections. Her previous 'go vote' appeal led to a surge in youth voter turnout, which is why both the Biden and Trump campaigns sought her endorsement for their respective candidates. The singer, however, has remained silent until now. With Harris now becoming the face of the Democrats, sources claim Taylor is 'excited' about the “prospect of Harris becoming the first female president in U.S. history."

The source shared that Taylor Swift was thrilled when Kamala Harris was named Vice President in 2020. “To see a woman getting at such a high political position and being the vice president of Joe Biden, it was massive, and she was happy about it,” they continued.

"Now that Harris is running for president, Taylor is even more excited about the possibility of having Kamala Harris being the next president of the United States of America.”

Swift for Harris or Swift for Trump

In the past few weeks, social media has been abuzz with speculations about Swift’s endorsement, and two major campaigns have been launched by both Harris and Trump supporters, each claiming that the singer would back their candidate. While Trump has largely garnered support from tech elites like Elon Musk and other prominent figures in the business world, Harris has received overwhelming support from Hollywood, with noticeable growing backing from Silicon Valley.

As the November election approaches, it’s said that “Taylor sees Kamala as a strong woman, someone who unites people, who is going to do her best to address the issues people face, and who excels at running the country.”