Tom Cruise reportedly paying $65K for estranged daughter Suri’s College; no more payments to ex Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise has assumed full financial responsibility for his daughter Suri's college education as part of his divorce agreement with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The Hollywood A-lister is reportedly paying $65,000 per year to cover her education as she begins a new chapter at Carnegie Mellon University. This comes after Suri’s recent decision to drop her father's name, whom she has not met in 11 years. In 2005, Tom Cruise made public appearances as he waved to well-wishers on his arrival with fiancee Katie Holmes in the old port of Marseille, southern France.

Tom Cruise to pay for Suri’s college tuition

According to the Daily Mail, the Mission Impossible star will cover the annual $65,000 tuition fee as Suri begins her freshman year at a private university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This arrangement is part of Cruise's 2012 separation agreement with Holmes, where the actress received full custody of Suri. Cruise agreed to cover all education and related expenses as part of child support, and to pay her college fees once she turned 18.

“Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition; he has always covered her schooling and would never stop, as he is a stand-up guy,” a friend of the action star told the Mail recently. Earlier this week, the 18-year-old was seen moving into her college dorm with her mother, while her father was busy cruising in his helicopter, likely preparing for his next big project.

Tom Cruise will no longer pay to Katie Holmes

Suri turning 18 means that Tom Cruise will no longer be obligated to pay his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, the annual child support he had been providing for their daughter. According to their divorce settlement, Cruise was required to pay $400,000 per year in child support, as well as cover all of Suri's expenses, including “medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and extracurricular activities.” The last time Suri and Cruise were seen together publicly was in April 2013.

“He has never hesitated to pay his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation,” the friend of Cruise added in their statement to the Mail.

Suri Cruise drops her father Tom Cruise’s last name

Suri is likely not on a very good term with her father and her recent move proves it as she dropped the infamous ‘cruise’ surname from hers and instead chose to go buy her mother’s middle name, Noelle. Before enlisting in college she changed her name to Suri Noelle.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted with bags and walking around the school together. Before that, the young Starkid, who looks a lot like her mom, caught everyone's attention with her cool style and her PDA-filled relationship with her high school sweetheart, who is also a musician. Reportedly, she will be sharing an all-female dorm room with other students at the university.