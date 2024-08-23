One Piece season 2 casts British-Indian Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton for THIS interesting role

The highly anticipated season 2 of the popular anime One Piece has announced the casting of Charithra Chandran. The British-Indian actress, who impressed audiences with her spectacular acting in Bridgerton season 2, is reportedly joining the Straw Hat crew. Production of the upcoming instalment has reportedly kicked off and may make its debut in 2025. Chandran’s addition comes hot on the heels of other new and exciting casting announcements. Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran joins the cast of One Piece Season 2. (Charithra Chandran in Bridgerton, Miss Wednesday One Piece)

Charithra Chandran joins One Piece 2

The Bridgerton star is ready to set sail as Miss Wednesday in the second season of the live-action One Piece series, according to Variety. The 27-year-old actress, who became a household name as Edwina Sharma is ready to take the adventurous challenge.

Filming for the upcoming season is already exploring its stunning backdrops in Cape Town, South Africa. One Piece continues to chart the high seas with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his pirate crew on their epic, mind-bending voyage.

One Piece season 2 confirmed cast members

Miss Chandran’s casting follows earlier announcements this week, which included Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk as new additions to the cast.

The returning cast members

Returning cast members on Netflix’s hit include Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

More confirmed cast

Other confirmed cast members for Season 2 include Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Brendan Murry as Brogy, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, and Rob Colletti as Wapol.

More about One Piece season 2 release date and deets

Following the success of season 1, which premiered in August 2023, Netflix quickly announced the renewal. However, production and casting have taken their time. Season 2 is set to release sometime in 2025, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

One Piece Season 2 is currently in production. Matt Owens and Joe Tracz are in charge of writing and co-running the show, along with being the main bosses. Eiichiro Oda, the legend himself, and Steven Maeda, who used to work with Oda on the show, are also executive producers on the project.