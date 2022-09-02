Bridgerton 2's Charithra Chandran turns into Manish Malhotra bride for magazine photoshoot, fans say 'what a beauty'

Charithra Chandran was the season's diamond and bride-in-the-making on the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton season 2. Now, the British actor who was born in a Tamilian family, has turned into a bride as she wore designer Manish Malhotra's lehenga for a photoshoot. The actor has posed in a dreamy white look on the cover of a travel magazine's destination wedding edition. Also read: Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran recalls breaking into tears upon hearing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song on set

The Indian edition of travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has Charithra in a white full-sleeved blouse and embroidered lehenga, with a matching veil on her head from Manish Malhotra's Khaab Mijwan 2022 collection. She is seen as a bride with a bouquet of flowers in her hands. She has minimal makeup and very little jewellery on her – two dainty necklaces around her neck – as she looks at the camera with utmost grace, reminding her fans of her appearance as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2.

Fans loved Charithra Chandran's new bridal look.

Manish also shared the magazine cover on Instagram, which garnered love from her fans in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Incredible!!!!!! Diamond of the season indeed.” Another wrote, “Woah the season's diamond.” One more fan wrote, “Oh my gosh, what a beauty.”

A video was also shared that showed more glimpses of Charithra in multiple gowns from Manish Malhotra's collection. She is seen standing in the sun in the bridal lehenga and a bouquet of flowers, in an off-shoulder gown as well as chilling on a bed and on a sofa in different white attires.

Charithra played the lead in the second season of Bridgerton, opposite Jonathan Bailey's Anthony. Simone Ashley played her sister, Kate Sharma. The show has been renewed for the third season. Netflix has announced that filming for season 3 has begun. The new season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

