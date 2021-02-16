IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
web series

Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2

Simone Ashley, who is widely known for her role as Olivia Hanan on the Netflix dramedy series Sex Education, will play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:18 PM IST

The upcoming season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton has found its leading lady in actor Simone Ashley. As per Variety, Netflix has roped in Ashley as Kate Sharma to play the love interest of actor Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton in season two of the romantic period drama.

Kate's official character description reads, "Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools--Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

The second season, which is scheduled to begin production this spring in London, will be based on the sequel of Julia Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to find his viscountess.

In the novel, Ashley's character is named Kate Sheffield. However, the show's creative team previously decided her family would be of Indian descent and changed her surname.

Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers chose to cast several of the leading roles, who are white in the novels, as Black characters, including the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

Quinn's series focuses on a different couple in each book, and the series, created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, will follow that lead. Last week, Bailey had teased that the second season is going to be just as "brilliant" as the first one.

He said, "Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible. It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series -- and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into."

Bailey added, "The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."

Meanwhile, Ashley is widely known for her role as Olivia Hanan on the Netflix dramedy series Sex Education. In addition to Sex Education, Ashley's credits include The Sister, A Working Mom's Nightmare, Casualty, Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Broadchurch.

The first season was well-received by the viewers and every piece of news about the show has been keeping the fans on their toes. The first season of the period drama featured actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in the lead roles.

Bridgerton is based on Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's biggest revelations in Unfinished; from being told to show skin to dealing with plastic surgery rumour

The first season, which marked Rhimes' first series for Netflix, released in December 2020 and is eight-episode long. The show was an instant hit owing to the killer chemistry between its lead characters Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe and Rege-Jean respectively.

The first season focused on Daphne's (Phoebe) debut on the marriage market and her explosive courtship with bachelor, the Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean). Bridgerton also stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, among several others.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix sex education interview

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra experienced a neck cramp at her wedding
Priyanka Chopra experienced a neck cramp at her wedding
bollywood

Priyanka reveals she had a neck cramp after her wedding, because of her dress

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the aisle in a 75-foot-long veil at her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018. The actor has now revealed that the memorable moment came at a price.
READ FULL STORY
Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Disha Patani will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic in a bikini, fans gush 'so pretty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Disha Patani shared a stunning pool picture on Tuesday. Loving it were here many fans. Disha will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
Simone Ashley to play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
web series

Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Simone Ashley, who is widely known for her role as Olivia Hanan on the Netflix dramedy series Sex Education, will play the female lead in Bridgerton season two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
web series

Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming web series, Bombay Begums. The show is about five women's journey as they long for respect, love, money and power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Urvashi Rautela is in Lucknow these days to shoot for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ (Sourced)
Actor Urvashi Rautela is in Lucknow these days to shoot for OTT series ‘Inspector Avinash’ (Sourced)
web series

Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Actor Urvashi Rautela is all upbeat about her upcoming projects which will present her in new genres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will star in Amazon's new show based on Mr and Mrs Smith.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will star in Amazon's new show based on Mr and Mrs Smith.
web series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover are coming together for an Amazon series based on the film Mr and Mrs Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from Scam 1992 based on 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta
A still from Scam 1992 based on 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta
web series

Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Ashram, Scam 1992, Jeet Ki Zid, Avrodh-- what do these web series have in common besides their immense popularity? Well these are all inspired by real life stories and personal stories of tragedy and success and happy events
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta shares she has played a number of dramatic roles and would love some happy ones too.
Shweta shares she has played a number of dramatic roles and would love some happy ones too.
web series

Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The actor finds joy in living life via characters that she plays and with the rise of OTT, she feels we have to be responsible for what we put out
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone stars in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.
Sunny Leone stars in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.
web series

Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gina Carano plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian,
Gina Carano plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian,
web series

Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been fired from the show. She has been under fire for her controversial comments on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Milind Soman was recently seen in web series, Paurushpur.
Actor Milind Soman was recently seen in web series, Paurushpur.
web series

Milind Soman: A lot of actors get caught up in their image; I don’t want to be that

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Actor Milind Soman feels that getting stuck in the rut is something every actor should guard themselves against, and he surely does.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best.
Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best.
web series

Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Not many are aware that the actor is also a writer and has written scripts for Love Per Square Foot, Tripling and Bang Baaja Baarat. Currently, he is writing a romantic comedy among other films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajal Aggarwal in Live Telecast.
Kajal Aggarwal in Live Telecast.
web series

Here’s why Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of Live Telecast

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • Kajal Aggarwal could not sleep during the filming of her digital debut, Live Telecast, because the shoot location was 'extremely isolated' and she was scared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kritika Bharadwaj (Actor)
Kritika Bharadwaj (Actor)
web series

Kritika Bharadwaj: I feel blessed to be on the right path

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Hailing from Lucknow, young actor Kritika Bharadwaj is all excited about finally getting opportunities to make a mark in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
web series

Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Khan starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment.
Iqbal Khan starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment.
web series

In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The actor, who has been part of projects on OTT and films, says he believes that nothing is in our hands and wants to do my bit for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Abbas Zaffar directed the multistarrer, Taandav.
Ali Abbas Zaffar directed the multistarrer, Taandav.
web series

A global audience, no box office pressure, draw directors to OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 PM IST
A format that allows creative freedom in storytelling, popularity of shows across languages, and a wide reach make streaming platforms popular with filmmakers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP