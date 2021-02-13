Priyanka Chopra gushes over Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton: ‘I can read the menu, I don't have to eat from it'
- Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh gushed over Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page together. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, said that she is allowed to 'read the menu'.
The world has been swooning over Regé-Jean Page ever since the release of Netflix show Bridgerton and Priyanka Chopra is no different. She gushed over him on Lilly Singh’s chat show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.
Priyanka, who wrote her memoir Unfinished during the lockdown, said that she found time to watch shows too. “I mean, come on, that is what everyone has really been doing. I may sound like I have been super productive but there was a lot of time for binging. I watched, like everybody, Bridgerton, which was a lot of fun,” she said.
Lilly gushed, “I watched it in two days. The entire thing. I know you are a married woman, but the Duke!” Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. “I mean, listen, I can read the menu. I don't have to eat from it,” Priyanka, who has been married to Nick Jonas since December 2018, laughed.
Also read | Ananya Panday reveals she has an ‘ex box’ of memories from her past relationships: ‘I feel bad to burn cards’
Lilly also opened up about a major gaffe she made. “My bookers often send these emails about our broadcast calendar and they were like, 'Hey, would you want anyone from the cast of Bridgerton?' Cause I am cool with my crew, I responded saying, 'I watched Bridgerton. The Duke is talented but he is also very, very hot and I am attracted to him. I would like him on my show.' Then I realised that it was to the entire NBC network, the email. And I was like, ‘Oh, no!’,” she said.
Bridgerton broke records to become Netflix’s ‘biggest series ever’. The show was watched by 82 million households worldwide within the first 28 days of its release. It was among the top 10 shows in every country except for Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gushes over Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton: 'I can read the menu'
- Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh gushed over Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page together. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, said that she is allowed to 'read the menu'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates award won by Chhichhore to Sushant Singh Rajput
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday says she has an ‘ex box’ of memories from her past relationships
- Ananya Panday said that she does not believe in getting rid of keepsakes from her past relationships but instead has an 'ex box', in which she has stored things such movie tickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain jet off on romantic Valentine’s Day vacay
- Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain set off on a romantic holiday. While she shared glimpses from the plane and the airport, she has not revealed the destination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals in Unfinished how Hrithik turned real-life hero for her once
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika shames troll for sending her abusive DMs: 'Your family must be so proud'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govinda sends good wishes to Varun and Natasha on their wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrate Kiss Day with a smooch. See photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Nick share how her family cheered during 'sombre moment' at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti on her new song Matlabi Yariyan: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Twinkle Khanna was locked inside the school with her boyfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri looks glam in short polka number as she joins Bollywood Wives at event
- Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse of the event where she launched a food brand in the company of her 'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rana Daggubati reveals parents' reaction to pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj
- Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Valentine’s Day plans? Yet to be decided by their three-month old son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka first revealed ‘panties should be seen’ incident in 2018. Details here
- In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra wrote about an unpleasant experience with a director who said her 'panties should be seen' during a sensual dance sequence. She first talked about the incident at an event in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox