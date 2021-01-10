IND USA
Rege-Jean Page played Duke Simon Hastings on Bridgerton.
It's like a merit badge: Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page on James Bond rumours

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has addressed the rumours of him getting cast as the next James Bond.
Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of period romance Bridgerton, says fans rooting for him as the new James Bond is like a "merit badge".

The actor, whose turn as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series has made him a global heartthrob, opened up about rumours on becoming the new 007, replacing British star Daniel Craig, in the latest episode of The Tonight's Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the ‘B word'," Page said.

"I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge," he added.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels and is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

Set in the competitive world of Regency London high society during the season, when debutantes are presented at court, Bridgerton premiered on December 25 on Netflix.

The first season revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig played James Bond after Sean Connery.
Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig pay tributes to original James Bond Sean Connery: 'Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course'

Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have paid tributes to the original James Bond, Sean Connery. The Scottish actor died on Saturday at 90 years old.
Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in a still from No Time to Die.
Deal to sell James Bond film No Time to Die to streaming services for Rs 4400 crore was 'overtly' explored: report

Netflix and Apple were among the streaming platforms interested in purchasing rights to Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, No Time to Die. But MGM wanted $600 million for it.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends before Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin says her parents approve of her marrying Aly Goni, calls him 'the one'

Jasmin Bhasin said that she has fallen in love with her best friend, Aly Goni, and wants to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship. She added that her parents have no objection.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in 2018.
Ajay asks Kapil how Ginni reacts to him flirting with guests on his show

  Kapil Sharma is known to flirt with the female actors who come on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay Devgn teased him about his wife Ginni Chatrath's reaction to it.
Eijaz Khan's brother had come to meet him in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother reacts to his bond with Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan's brother Imran had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during the family week and had spoken to him about the response of their father to his confession about being molested as a child.
Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin tells fans post eviction 'to make Aly lift trophy'

Jasmin Bhasin has shared a note about her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was evicted in Sunday's episode.
Rakhi Sawant had shared many pictures of her sporting sindoor on her forehead.
'Ritesh jiju loves Rakhi Sawant very much and so does she': Rakesh Sawant

Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant has said that the actor-dancer has got a good husband who loves her very much.
Salman Khan will also be seen on Monday's episode.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan conducts special nominations, watch

Salman Khan will be seen conducting tasks as well as nominations on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
Vikas Gupta finds support in TV actors.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena admits Rubina deserves trophy, but wants Vikas to win

After Rashami Desai went inside the house to cheer him on, Vikas Gupta has found support in Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Surbhi Chandana and Chetan Pande, among others.
Jamsin Bhasin is the latest one to be voted out.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin voted out, Aly Goni is inconsolable

Rahul Vaidya had to run and get Aly Goni's pump as he cried inconcsolably after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction.
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is presently a part of the TV show Anupamaa.
Sudhanshu Pandey: There's still a spill over of regression in many shows

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey says in today's time when content from all over is available at the press of a button, why will the viewers settle for something ordinary.
Saif Ali Khan in a still from Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan on allowing Tandav shoot inside Pataudi: 'I made an exception'

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming show Tandav was shot at his palace in Pataudi. While Saif allows film crews to rent the outdoor area, this is the first time that something has been shot inside the palace.
Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, took part in the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar task.
Bigg Boss 14: Contestants talk of fake narrative woven around them

A new promo of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shows many contestants standing up to talk about how others have spoken wrongly about them to tarnish their image.
Rashami Desai inside the Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin claims Rashami slammed Aly because of her, Rashami responds

Rashami Desai did not name Jasmin Bhasin during her recent visit to Bigg Boss 14 house.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin evicted? Fans demand her stay

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were nominated for the week on Bigg Boss 14. Rumours claim that Jasmin has been voted out.
Salman Khan will be seen getting angry at Rubina Dilaik, and later, crying as he announces evictions.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman scolds Rubina, cries while announcing evictions

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan slammed Rubina Dilaik, had tears in his eyes while announcing eviction.
