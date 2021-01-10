Mouni Roy raises temperatures on National Stock Exchange Twitter handle due to 'human error'
Actor Mouni Roy made headlines on Saturday for an unexpected reason. Pictures of her were mistakenly shared on the official Twitter handle of the National Stock Exchange.
The post consisted of two glamourous pictures of Mouni in a black top and metallic skirt. It went with the caption, "Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking' with hashtags like: #sexydiva #beautifuldiva #hotgirl #urbanasian etc.
The post was later deleted by the NSE account and an apology was issued in this regard. Denying it as an incident of hacking, it said, "Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused."
However, the wrong tweet had already gone viral with Twitter users having a field day at cracking jokes about it. A user wrote, "Guy forgot to change his account!" Another tweeted, "Twada galti galti. Sada galti penalty (Your fault is just a mistake, our fault invites penalty)." One more commented, "The person handling NSE Twitter a/c must have taken 2 pegs of extra alcohol on this Saturday." Many also asked NSE if they need a new agency to manage their social media account.
Mouni's pictures were actually from her recent photo shoot, glimpses of which were shared by the actor on Instagram.
Mouni's last theatrical release was Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made In China. Last year, she featured in a spy thriller titled London Confidential, which released on ZEE5.
She will now be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead couple. Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra, Mouni had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "It was surreal. I was like this little puppy who was just excited to see him and didn’t know what to do and after giving a shot with him I could have happily died. Who would have imagined that a girl from Cooch Behar would be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.”
