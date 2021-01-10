1 year of Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn recalls how he began 2020 with a box office bang, Kajol calls it 'the longest year ever'

It's one year of Ajay Devgn's 100th film and his biggest blockbuster Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The film was in fact the biggest blockbuster of 2020 before the box office was doomed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating its one year anniversary, Ajay Devgn shared a teaser video of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I’m taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here’s to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew. Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji #1YearOfTanhaji."





Wife Kajol shared the same message on her Instagram and called 2020 "The longest year ever."





While Ajay played the titular role of Subedar Tanaji Malusare, Kajol played his wife Savitri. The film had Saif Ali Khan in the role of the lead antagonist Uday Bhan Rathod and Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji.

Directed by Om Raut, the film marked Ajay's 100th film in Bollywood and was his dream co-production. It collected nett ₹279.55 crore at the domestic box office, with gross worldwide collections of ₹367.65 crore.

However, months after the film's release, Saif had shared a contrasting view on the film in an interview with journalist Anupama Chopra. He said, “For some reason I didn’t take a stand… maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

Also read: Director Rakesh Roshan on son Hrithik: 'Still the same hard working boy'

Talking about the factual aspect of the film, Ajay had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Most of the history lacks adequate information in the chapters of the history books. Different books are written from different point of views. So it’s very difficult to tread that thin of realism, justify the characters and still be imaginative enough to dramatise the characters so that the audience enjoys it. You’ve to be careful and try to achieve all three."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON