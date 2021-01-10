Director Rakesh Roshan on son Hrithik: 'Still the same hard working boy'
Actor Hrithik Roshan, who turned a year older on Sunday, has a special word of appreciation from his father, actor, director and producer Rakesh Roshan. In a new interview, Rakesh said his son was 'very hard working'.
Hrithik was launched by Rakesh in 2000 with the super hit film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which turned Hrithik into an overnight star. Since then, Hrithik has carved out a niche for himself, starring in successful films such as Krrish franchise, Jodha Akbar, Dhoom 2 and more recently, War.
Speaking to ETimes, Rakesh said his said his son remains just as hard working as he was as an assistant many years ago. "He is evolving in every sphere of life, improving as an actor every year, and looking better with each passing day. He is very hard working and does not take life very easily. He is still the same hard working boy that he used to be as an assistant."
Rakesh was every bit a loving father when he called his son 'simple and innocent' and how that reflected in his eyes. He also added that Hrithik was much better than he was as a parent. "He looks after his kids so well," he said.
Rakesh is clearly non-committal about shooting for any film as of now. "The situation is bad; single cinemas are closing down. My films are big screen experiences, so I will wait to take my film on the floor. I am looking at what will happen. I have to anyway wait for the pandemic to be over to start it."
There has been much speculation about Krrish 4, which incidentally was announced on the star's birthday last year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gol gappe and pizza, Anushka Sharma enjoys a Sindhi feast at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal on Gabriella Demeteridas: 'Feel like I have dated her for 18 years'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal wish Hrithik Roshan on 47th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Five things we bet you didn’t know about the Dangal girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychological thrillers are a niche and a tricky genre to ace, says Ali Fazal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Satya Paul’s pieces were art’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu's tweets about jealous people, is it aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan says privileged upbringing made him the right choice for Tandav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Saif’s style evokes a nostalgia of our past, but in a contemporary way’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shirodkar: Taking the vaccine doesn’t mean no mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Box office report: Small-budget films give hope, Bollywood waits for big ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar: I hope gender gaps in terms of pay scale, opportunities reduces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces film with Deepika, here's her reaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Casanova teaser: Tiger Shroff dances like a dream, Disha Patani says 'killed it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox