Mamta Sharma: Item songs are a very important part of Indian cinema's DNA

“I think item songs are very important part of Indian cinema DNA and have always been going back to decades. Yes, critics label them unnecessary but audiences tell a different story,” shares Mamta.

With several rappers facing the ire of vulgar lyrics in the past, Mamta believes in endorsing the right kind of item tracks.

Singer Mamta Sharma’s voice is synonymous to fun dance numbers that are part of every Indian celebrations. Her songs like Fevicol Se, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui get people grooving and how! As her latest track Chatni from Dhamaal 4 joins the list, she believes that as long as portrayed responsibly, item songs will continue to be part of Indian cinema like they have been for decades.

Highlighting that her own songs are an example of what she believes in, she calls items songs “cultural moments”.

However, she does add, “I believe in responsible entertaining content and as long as they bring joy in our cinema the audience is the real judge.”

Also Read | Dhamaal 4 review: The treasure hunt returns, but the laughs never do in this tired sequel starring Ajay Devgn and team

Mamta’s latest song Chatni is a recreation of her own track from Dabangg 2, which was filmed on Salman Khan. She also starred briefly at the beginning of the song, something she reveals Salman has supported and encouraged.

Asked if Salman has heard the latest version, Mamata says, “I guess Salman sir ne zarur suna hoga because it’s all over Instagram”

She slips out an anecdote from Dabangg 2 as she gets nostalgic.

“Salman sir is such a gem of a person. In Dabangg 2 he supported me so much. I just had small scene in the song and Salman sir had told the choreographer that ‘she will also perform the antra with me’.”

She adds, “The choreographer sounded unsure as it was a male song. But he asked me ‘kar logi na?’ I agreed! That’s how I ended up in the song due to Salman sir.”