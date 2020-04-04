When Hrithik Roshan talked about his hard childhood: ‘We couldn’t pay rent, slept on mats’

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan may be the most sought after actor in Bollywood right now but his journey to success was not always easy. The actor had a rough childhood when he struggled with a lack of confidence, a stutter, and financial insecurity.

In 2006, Hrithik Roshan and his then wife Sussanne Khan appeared together for an interview with veteran actor Simi Garewal on her popular show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Sussanne was pregnant with their first child at the time, son Hrehaan. On the show, Simi asked them about the very different childhoods they had. While Sussanne was always a happy child with a comfortable life, Hrithik had to deal with a lot at a very young age.

Hrithik said that when he was nine years old, his family was going through a financially difficult time. They could not pay their rent so his mother, Pinky Roshan, took him and his sister to her father’s house while his actor father Rakesh Roshan lived with his mother. “Until the time my dad could earn enough money to buy another house. And then we shifted into another house which was barely just walls and floors. We slept on gaddas, these mats and slowly got the furniture in,” Hrithik said. Simi then talked to Sussanne, asking her if she was watching her mother decorate luxury homes when Hrithik was going through all this at his age. “Maybe, yeah,” Sussanne said.

However, Hrithik said in the interview that Sussanne’s bright and confident personality helped bring him out of a tense state of mind. He added that she was the one who brought sunshine into his life.

The two got divorced in 2016 but are still great friends. She is currently living with Hrithik at his Mumbai home so they can be together with their kids amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

