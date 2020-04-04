e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore lockdown attitude scares him: ‘She is suddenly saying she has had full life, no regrets’

Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore lockdown attitude scares him: ‘She is suddenly saying she has had full life, no regrets’

Actor Saif Ali Khan is away from his mother Sharmila Tagore amid the lockdown, which is not helped by her morbid thoughts.

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:59 IST
Saif Ali Khan is in lockdown with Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai while Sharmila Tagore is in Delhi.
Actor Saif Ali Khan is in self-isolation with actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur at their Mumbai residence. He is away from his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who lives in Delhi. As if being apart from his mother wasn’t discomforting enough amid a pandemic lockdown, he says the things she has been saying lately have not helped calm his nerves either.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif talked in detail about his days in the lockdown and how he worries for his mother and sister Saba. “I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he said. He added that Saba is miffed with him and that he misses seeing his other sister Soha.

“She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan with his whole family.
In the interview, Saif compared the lockdown with a voyage on a 19th century ship. “You can see the land from afar but you are separated from it by an expanse of water,” he says. However, he agrees that technology has made keeping in touch with one’s friends and family much easier now.

 

Saif is spending his days teaching gardening to Taimur and cooking with Kareena. He said he has been trying to cook some Mediterranean dishes and that Kareena loved his spaghetti with meatballs. Kareena, meanwhile, keeps sharing glimpses into their life under lockdown on Instagram.

