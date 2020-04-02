e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan donate to PM and Maharashtra CM’s Covid-19 relief funds: ‘Every rupee raised matters’

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan donate to PM and Maharashtra CM’s Covid-19 relief funds: ‘Every rupee raised matters’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has announced more donations to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in India.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:00 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have made donations for coronavirus relief and even asked their fans to do the same.
         

After donating to Unicef to combat Covid-19, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced that she will also contribute to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Kareena made the announcement through an Instagram post and also urged others to do their bit by doing whatever is possible. “We extend our support to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra),” read an official statement post by Kareena on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

“In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised matters. Do Help wherever possible,” the statement further read. However, the amount of donation hasn’t been revealed in the post.

The star couple has joined a list of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others who too have extended support to PM CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus.

Also read: On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

Earlier on March 31, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor had announced their contribution to Unicef, GIVE INDIA and the International Association of Human Values (IAHV).

There are 1764 active coronavirus cases in the country, while 150 people have been cured and 50 have died, as per the Union Health Ministry.

