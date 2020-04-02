On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, his 5 most hilarious episodes that will leave you in splits once again

tv

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:30 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma turns 39 on April 2 and to celebrate his big day, we have the perfect treat for all his fans. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, in its various avatars, is among the most popular comedy chat shows on Indian television and we have compiled a list of the five most hilarious and awesome episodes from it.

So on Kapil Sharma’s birthday, strap in and make sure you had a light meal because these videos will make your tummy hurt from laughing out loud.

1. Kangana and Shahid

This episode from 2017 is still the funniest of them all. Kapil’s witty replies to Sunil Grover made Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor almost fall off their chairs laughing. Halfway through, Kangana had laughed so much and so hard, she could not keep her eyes from watering. If Kapil and Sunil’s perfect exchange doesn’t push you over the edge, Kangana’s reaction to it definitely will.

Watch the video here.

2. The Wadali Brothers

One of the most wholesome episodes of the show was with Sufi singers, The Wadali Brothers. Puranchand Wadali and his late brother Piyarelal Wadali relived hilarious and warm stories from their childhood, all the while hoping to get a cup of tea. The soulful songs were a big bonus.

Watch the video here.

3. Aishwarya, Ranbir and Anushka

When Ranbir Kapoor arrived on the show with his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma, no one expected him to be such a fireball. With his witty remarks and over-the-top flirting, he had the audience laughing out loud. He even told stories about Quentin Tarantino and Natalie Portman, whom Kapil renamed Sonu and Monu.

Watch the video to know why.

Also read: Ajay Devgn donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE daily wage workers, Ashoke Pandit calls him ‘real life Singham’

4. Akshay and Ileana

Akshay Kumar was on the show to promote his film Rustom with Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta. Kapil put the actor on the stand in a make-believe courtroom, and the whole cast of the show, including Sunil Grover’s Dr Mashoor Gulati, bombard him with nonsense accusations. Akshay first breaks the witness box and later gives Sunil an impromptu waxing on his arm!

Watch the video here.

5. Baba Ramdev

We don’t know what the fans were expecting from this episode but what happened was too unbelievable. At first Baba Ramdev dragged Kapil to do some stretches on stage and then some push ups. Kapil barely managed to pull through. Then the yoga guru launched on a tangent about all the times women made sexual advances at him and even called him sexy! Watch it to believe it.

Watch the video here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more