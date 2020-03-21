Katrina Kaif, Lisa Haydon, Kapil Sharma have hopeful messages for their fans amid Covid-19 outbreak

bollywood

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:39 IST

Bollywood stars are sharing messages of hope and strength as the country fights against the deadly coronavirus. Actors such as Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez have shared social media posts for their fans on holding tight through the self-isolation.

In her message, Katrina said that she was recording the video from her home and hoped that her fans were watching it from their homes as well. “Be safe and take care of one another. Together let’s help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone,” Katrina wrote in her post. She advocated the need for social distancing and how the next few weeks will be crucial in stopping the spread of the virus.

Sonam also wrote a thoughtful message for her fans. “Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn’t any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty. Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt .Bathe as soon as you come home and don’t sit anywhere before you do. Wash clothes. immediately or sun them. Clean all metal surfaces. Don’t smoke. Hands should be washed several times a day.Elevate zinc and vit c doses.Pets don’t spread the virus, so stop abandoning them or killing them.Don’t eat cold things.Attack a sore throat immediately. Apparently the virus lives in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs,” she wrote. Sonam is currently in quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja since returning from London earlier this week.

Lisa Haydon, finally stepped out after eight weeks inside her home in Hong Kong. “Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy,” she wrote.

“We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way. It also got me thinking .. Last year a lot of what I read in the news was about Brexit, US China trade war, Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family, and then experiencing the protests in Hong Kong . But, all of that seems much less talked about in the face of a global health crisis. Without good health it seems there is little place for any other perspective. In all of this I pray we find the peace and patience to ride this out and hopefully be better for it. In the meantime, here is some extremely rusty clumsy post natal surfing for a lol,” she added.

Jacqueline prayed for affected people and sang a song for her fans on a piano. “Just a little something. My prayers to all those suffering from the virus and all those risking their lives to keep us safe,” she captioned her post.

Comedian Kapil Sharma also shared a post on Twitter about the upcoming janta curfew on Sunday. “#StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona #UnitedWeStand #jantacurfew22march God bless this beautiful world,” he wrote.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday with 60 persons testing positive. Several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people’s movement and gatherings among a slew of precautionary measures.

