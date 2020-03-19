Katrina Kaif sings and plays guitar in new video from self-quarantine, promises ‘sound coming soon in a few days’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:08 IST

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has shared an interesting video as she spends time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. She is seen playing guitar and trying her best to sing, but the catch is that the video does not have any sound.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari #staysafe.” Comedian-actor Sunil Grover was quick to respond with, “Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ah ha.”

Most actors are using this period of social distancing to explore various talents they have - while Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap and Salman Khan have shared videos of themselves painting, Amitabh is writing poems and shooting advisory messages for government and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also read: Rangoli Chandel shares pics from old shoot, looks like Kangana Ranaut’s twin: ‘I find these pictures embarrassing’

In a video that he has shared, Salman is seen making a painting of a couple clad in black clothes. The woman is in a burqa. Before he begins sketching Salman says in the video, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.”

Earlier, Ayushmann had also shared a video where he could be seen painting with wife Tahira and their daughter Varushka.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the release of most films have been postponed and producers have also announced stalling of shooting for most of the films and TV shows. Even events around showbiz are being cancelled, given the government advisory that people must avoid going out in public places unless absolutely necessary.

Follow @htshowbiz for more