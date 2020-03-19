e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif sings and plays guitar in new video from self-quarantine, promises ‘sound coming soon in a few days’

Katrina Kaif sings and plays guitar in new video from self-quarantine, promises ‘sound coming soon in a few days’

Katrina Kaif is seen sincerely practising guitar as she sings in a new video she shared on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 08:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif practices on her guitar during home quarantine.
Katrina Kaif practices on her guitar during home quarantine.
         

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has shared an interesting video as she spends time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. She is seen playing guitar and trying her best to sing, but the catch is that the video does not have any sound.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari #staysafe.” Comedian-actor Sunil Grover was quick to respond with, “Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ah ha.”

 

Most actors are using this period of social distancing to explore various talents they have - while Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap and Salman Khan have shared videos of themselves painting, Amitabh is writing poems and shooting advisory messages for government and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also read: Rangoli Chandel shares pics from old shoot, looks like Kangana Ranaut’s twin: ‘I find these pictures embarrassing’

In a video that he has shared, Salman is seen making a painting of a couple clad in black clothes. The woman is in a burqa. Before he begins sketching Salman says in the video, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.”

Earlier, Ayushmann had also shared a video where he could be seen painting with wife Tahira and their daughter Varushka.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the release of most films have been postponed and producers have also announced stalling of shooting for most of the films and TV shows. Even events around showbiz are being cancelled, given the government advisory that people must avoid going out in public places unless absolutely necessary.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Community transmission of coronavirus may have already started: Experts
Community transmission of coronavirus may have already started: Experts
Coronavirus Live: Entry of visitors to Har Ki Pauri banned till March 31
Coronavirus Live: Entry of visitors to Har Ki Pauri banned till March 31
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Covid-19: Govt says food stocks enough as people rush to amass essentials
Covid-19: Govt says food stocks enough as people rush to amass essentials
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news