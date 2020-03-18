Rangoli Chandel shares pics from old shoot, looks like Kangana Ranaut’s twin: ‘I find these pictures embarrassing’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:42 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has shared some glamorous photos from an old photoshoot on Twitter. In the photos, Rangoli looks strikingly like her younger sister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rangoli changed her Twitter display picture to a black and white photo. But her followers asked her to tell them more about the picture. So, later in the evening, Rangoli shared two more pictures from the same shoot.

Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MRCk7odfQI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 18, 2020

“Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu (her son Prithviraj) was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting,” she wrote in her tweet. The photos show her in a black and yellow striped dress. Her hair is styled in thick bangs.

Rangoli’s followers showered her with compliments. “Dono behen same to same woow amazing pic,” read a comment. “Subhan Allah! Good looks run in Ranauts genes,” read another comment. “Retro! You remind me of Parveen Babiji,” wrote a fan.

Rangoli often tweets on Kangana’s behalf on social media. Rangoli recently called out Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for making baseless statements about Kangana’s upcoming action film Dhaakad being shelved.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable throwback pic to when she was a real Bebo, spreads coronavirus awareness

In an interview with a publication, Ahmed reportedly said that female-led action films do not work and claimed that Dhaakad had been stalled following Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Rangoli called him an “atrocious filmmaker”. She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks. In a later interview, Ahmed even said that he would like to make a film with Kangana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more