Kareena Kapoor shares adorable throwback pic to when she was a real Bebo, spreads coronavirus awareness

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:39 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the best use of her newly minted Instagram account. On Wednesday, she shared a major throwback picture of herself as a toddler, and used it to make a statement on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.” The image shows a baby Kareena, holding up her hands, sitting on the floor with her crib in the background.

Kareena’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 200000 times, and has attracted comments from her friends and family. “This face has not changed. When I give promo dates,” Rhea Kapoor wrote. “Cuteeeeeee... Babyy Dubzzzzz,” wrote her cousin, Armaan Jain. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote “awwww cutest,” while Amrita Arora wrote, “Bebooooo.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena had given a glimpse into her self-isolation. Sharing picture of herself eating gajar ka halwa on Instagram stories, she’d written, “Dessert doesn’t go in the stomach, it goes to the heart. And I clearly have a big heart.”

Several Bollywood actors are using this period of self-quarantine to spread awareness about precautionary measures that people can take against the coronavirus. While Rakul Preet Singh and Vicky Kaushal have encouraged fans to stay fit even if they’re quarantined at home, others such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have spoken about the importance of practising hygienic hand-washing techniques. Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in several PSA’s about the virus.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks also provided an update after he was released from hospital following his positive diagnosis. “Flatten the curve,” he told his fans on Twitter, using a phrase that has become increasingly common amid the pandemic that has infected over 200000 people across the world, including 147 in India.

