Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor seek solace in food as they practice social distancing in times of coronavirus. See pics

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 08:53 IST

With most shoots and films being postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are using the unexpected break to enjoy their most-loved cheat meals. While Deepika is bingeing on cheese and pizza, Kareena is savouring carrot porridge.

Kareena shared funny pictures of herself enjoying spoonfuls of the porridge on her Insta stories. She is seen wearing a printed top and is clearly posing for the cameras with the bowl and spoon. The captions for her pictures said, “Dessert doesn’t go in the stomach, it goes to the heart. And I clearly have a big heart.” As her mouth opens wider with each picture, the caption reads, “Really big, trust me.” The final picture is a bowl with one bite of carrot porridge left and she wrote, “Hence proved.”

Meanwhile, Deepika was either enjoying pizza with lots of cheese or simply thinking about the mouth-watering stuff. She posted a meme with the text, “Pizza toppings ranked.” And it listed three toppings - cheese, cheese and more cheese.

Both Deepika and Kareena are under self quarantine owing to the coronavirus lockdown. Deepika even had to cancel her Paris trip earlier this month. She was supposed to attend the Paris Fashion Week.

Kareena was recently seen in a guest role in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium in which she essayed the role of a cop and one with a single, ageing mother who seeks her attention and time - something she is not willing to give. Despite the shutdown of cinema halls and government advising people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary to step out, the Homi Adajania film managed to earn Rs 9.5 crore in three days of the release.

